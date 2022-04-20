Healing Reins nonprofit to open second location in Tumalo

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Healing Reins equine therapy center announced Wednesday they are opening a second location in Tumalo.

The new location, known as ‘Healing Reins at Cline Falls’, is a 30-acre equestrian facility donated to the nonprofit a few months ago by the Tuftin Family.

Healing Reins’ existing location in Bend has provided therapies for children, teens, adults, and whole families with various disabilities and traumas.

They currently boast 190 participants per week.

The nonprofit will gradually expand services to the Tumalo location, starting with Equine Assisted Mental Health services starting next month.

Kirby Nagelhout Construction will put together a new arena at the location this summer. The organization fundraised for that project last autumn.

“This arena will allow for year-round services at our new Tumalo location and will finally allow our rural population to access our services!” they said in a press release on Wednesday.

Healing Reins will host a ‘Diamonds & Dust’ family-friendly fundraiser this year on May 14 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at their Billadeau Rd. location in Bend.

Funds from the event will go towards opening costs for the new location, including expanding the Equine Assisted Mental Health clinic and making it ADA accessible.

Children 12 and under can attend for free, and tickets give visitors access to food trucks, live music, a silent auction, and other activities.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the event page on the Healing Reins website at https://healingreins.org/diamonds-dust/.