▶️ Horses wearing costumes for Healing Reins Horsey Halloween Walk-About

Humans aren’t the only Central Oregonians getting in to the Halloween spirit.

The therapeutic center Healing Reins will host its annual Horsey Halloween Walk-About Friday at their center east of Bend.

The family friendly event runs from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m.

There will be a scavenger hunt, live music and visitors are encouraged to wear costumes to go along with some of the horses who will wear some of their own.

“And this is a perfect, safe way to get the family out and dressed up for Halloween. We are asking for a $10 donation for folks that come out, but it’s not required. We just want to see people come out and enjoy our beautiful facility,” said Healing Reins Development Director Ali Burke.

Healing Reins suggests bringing some apples and carrots for a goodie bag for the horses. There will also be a raffle to win the right to name a few of the centers new goats.

All proceeds from this event go to funding improvements at their new Tumalo site and a future location near Cline Falls.