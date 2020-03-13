Head-on crash east of Bend sends 3 to hospital

Three people were injured Friday in a two-car crash east of Bend, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Dept.

The crash happened just after noon on Alfalfa Market Road just west of Dodds Road, east of Bend.

Lt. Mike Biondi said upon arrival, a white Ford Escape was blocking the eastbound lane and a blue Dodge pickup was on the eastbound shoulder.

Paramedics began treating both drivers and a passenger for injuries and ultimately took all three to St. Charles in Bend with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation determined 53-year-old John Kelley of Redmond was eastbound on Alfalfa Market Road in a Deschutes County Community Development Department vehicle when 34-year-old Jason Petersen failed to negotiate a sweeping right hand turn and crossed the center line, hitting Kelley’s vehicle head on.

Alfalfa Market Road was closed in both directions for about 90 minutes. Petersen was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and failure to maintain a lane.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash. Both drivers had been wearing seatbelts at the time of crash. It is unknown if the passenger in Kelley’s car was wearing one.

Several deputies, Bend Fire and Rescue and Alfalfa Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene.