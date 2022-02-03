HDFFA, PNWCSA Coalition to host CSA Share Fair Event

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance is excited to announce their collaboration with the Pacific Northwest Community Supported Agriculture Coalition (PNWCSA) to host the inaugural Central Oregon CSA Share Fair Event.

The PNWCSA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a sustainable local food system via community supported agriculture (CSA).

This virtual event will be held on February 22nd from 6:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m. via Zoom.

At the CSA Share Fair, attendees will meet local farmers and ranchers and learn about CSA and the wide variety of CSA memberships available in Central Oregon.

The Central Oregon CSA Share Fair will highlight smaller local farmers and include a panel discussion from participating farmers.

“We’ve seen growth in every aspect of CSA sales. For the past couple of years, most of our farms have sold out of CSA shares more quickly than ever before,” said Holly Hutchason, executive director, PNWCSA. “Share Fair is the best way for people to connect with farms early in the season, when they can choose from the greatest variety and options available and get help from friendly staff in finding the ideal CSA share for their households.”

For more information or to RSVP for this virtual event, click here: https://www.pnwcsa.org/event-details/central-oregon-csa-share-fair

The 2022 Central Oregon CSA Share Fair is made possible by grants from East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District, Ecotrust and the USDA.