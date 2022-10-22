▶️ Man gets stuck in Haystack Reservoir mud, needs rescuing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man escaped a sticky situation at the now empty Haystack Reservoir.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office got a call Thursday afternoon from a man saying he was stuck waist deep in mud.

The reservoir has been emptied for a dam inspection and repair.

The man was stuck for more than an hour and a half and was exhausted trying to get out.

Senior Deputy Zistel responded and coached the man so he could get out on his own.

The sheriffs office wants to remind people that hazardS can exist in some unusual places, even empty reservoirs.

