Gamefish limits, gear restrictions lifted for Haystack Reservoir

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is a press release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

Due to the upcoming draining of Haystack Reservoir for gate maintenance, ODFW has lifted all size limits and daily bag limits for all species of fish as well as gear restrictions starting Sept. 16 through Nov. 30.

Draining of the reservoir, located near the town of Culver, will result in extremely low pool conditions and water quantity and quality will become unsuitable for gamefish. For this reason, ODFW is lifting limits on gamefish to allow for harvest.

