Hayden Homes mini-grants fund 11 projects in Redmond School District

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Thanks to the generosity of Hayden Homes, the Redmond School District will fund a variety of school projects through mini-grants, giving students greater learning opportunities.

This is the second year that Hayden Homes has handed out $10,000 in mini-grants to teachers and staff around the district.

Grant funding ranged from $250 to $2,000. This valuable partnership with Hayden Homes allows our educators to go the extra mile for their students.

The 2022 grants go to: