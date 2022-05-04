Hayden Homes Amphitheater offering select $25 concert tickets all week long

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Hayden Homes Amphitheater is celebrating Concert Week all week with $25 tickets to multiple 2022 shows.

Through May 10th, concert lovers can score discounted tickets to a variety of Les Schwab Tires Concert Series shows including My Morning Jacket, Norah Jones, Incubus and LANY, and ZZ Top to name a few.

Tickets are a flat fee of $25, no additional fees, while supplies last.

Tickets are going fast, but more inventory will be made available throughout the week.

Scope out which tickets are available online or in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.