Smoky conditions in Bend cancel another concert at Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

Noah Kahan has made the decision to cancel his show scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

All tickets for the show will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Ticketmaster will automatically refund ticketholders within 30 days.

Concertgoers who purchased tickets with cash or Old Mill District gift cards will need to visit the Ticket Mill for a refund.

Noah Kahan’s statement Friday night on the cancelation:

“I’ve made the difficult decision to cancel tomorrow night’s show in Bend due to the central Oregon wildfires and the resulting poor air quality in the area. It’s a frustrating situation that we’ve been monitoring closely and hoping for it to improve – unfortunately this seems like the most responsible move. I hope everyone in the area is staying safe and putting your health first. I’ll be back soon and I genuinely can’t wait to spend some time around Bend. We’ll make up for lost time then. For now, refunds will be given at your point of purchase. Love you guys.”

