Hayden Homes Amphitheater looking for food carts for 2023 season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend is taking applications for food trucks for the upcoming season.

The amphitheater says it expects to have up to eight food cart openings in 2023. The amphitheater’s concert season is expected to start in late May and run until the first week of October.

Some details that vendors need to know:

Capacity for the amphitheater is 8,000 people.

Food carts are contracted to be at every concert. Most carts stay in the amphitheater for the duration of the summer.

Hours of service typically run from 4-10 p.m. on concert days, with some shows starting earlier

Sustainability is a must. All vendors must use compostable dishes, cutlery and napkins. No single-use water bottles are allowed. Last season the amphitheater diverted 77 percent of its waste away from the landfill through its recycling and composting efforts.

“We’re really hoping to find a great mix of carts that offer a variety of options for concertgoers,” Kris Ann Palacios, the amphitheater’s Food & Beverage Manager, said in a statement. “We hope to offer a more diverse lineup of food options in 2023 that can be enjoyed by people with various diets, including guests who are gluten free, vegetarian, vegan, dairy free and nut free.”

To learn more, contact:

Kris Ann Palacios, Food & Beverage Manager

Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend

krisann@bendconcerts.com, 541-312-8510