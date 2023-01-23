▶️ VIDEO: Hawaii surfing competition fans drenched by huge wave

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Huge waves crashed into a crowd at a famous big wave surf event in Hawaii’s Waimea Bay on the North Shore of O’ahu on Sunday.

Dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing,” the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational returned for the first time in seven years, with huge waves and gigantic swell.

“Onlookers got a touch of what can happen if you don’t back up and listen to the lifeguards. Mother Nature did not disappoint and the surfers put on a show!” Honolulu Ocean Safety wrote in a post.

Organizer Clyde Aikau told media on Friday that he was expecting waves to reach 25 to 30 feet by Hawaii measurements or 50 to 60 feet on the national scale.