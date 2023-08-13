Death toll in Maui rises to 93 with 2,200 structures destroyed or damaged

by The Associated Press

(AP) Maui County says the number of confirmed deaths from the wildfires on the island has risen to 93, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says there were 2,200 structures destroyed or damaged by the fast-moving fires this past week. He previously said the death toll is expected to rise as officials searched for remains. It’s unclear how morgues will accommodate the number of victims with just one hospital and three mortuaries. Emergency managers in Maui are still assessing the scope of the damage in the center of Lahaina and searching for places to house people displaced from their homes. The need for shelter is estimated to be as many as 4,500 people.