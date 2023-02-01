▶️ WATCH: Boulder crashes into Hawaii home, caught on camera

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The city of Honolulu is now investigating an incident over the weekend involving a boulder crashing into a home in Palolo Valley. Luckily no one was hurt, but residents are now demanding answers about the incident that could have been deadly.

Caroline Sasaki says she was walking toward her couch to watch TV just before midnight when the boulder came crashing in, barely missing her.

“I heard the loud boom and apparently the boulder passed right in front of me which I didn’t know. I didn’t see it. All I heard was the boom and then somebody asking me if i was OK,” said Sasaki.

The Sasaki’s had just moved into the brand new home this month after tearing down their old home.

