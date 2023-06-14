▶️ More resources headed to 10,0000-acre Hat Rock Fire in eastern Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation orders have been issued for a fast-moving wildfire in Umatilla County near Hat Rock State Park. It’s one of two wind-aided fires that the state fire marshal is mobilizing resources for.

The Hat Rock Fire was more than 10,000 acres as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Oregon Fire Marshal’s Office. It’s burning in Juniper Canyon heading toward the Washington state line.

The Mount Hebron Fire is burning outside of Pendleton and was estimated to be 600 acres in size.

The fire marshal said Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act to provide more resources. Six task forces are coming from other counties around the state through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System.

The Oregon Fire Marshal’s office has mobilized a helicopter through an agreement with the Oregon Department of Forestry.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Don’t be alarmed: Sunriver emergency siren test coming Wednesday

RELATED: PacifiCorp may have to pay billions after verdict in 2020 Oregon wildfires

Hat Rock State Park is now being activated to a Level 2 evacuation. That means to have your belongings packed and in your car, ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Some residents self-evacuated due to the fire activity on the Mount Hebron fire, the fire marshal said. Local fire officials have confirmed some outbuildings were lost in the Mount Hebron fire.