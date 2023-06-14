▶️ More resources headed to 10,0000-acre Hat Rock Fire in eastern Oregon

Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation orders have been issued for a fast-moving wildfire in Umatilla County near Hat Rock State Park. It’s one of two wind-aided fires that the state fire marshal is mobilizing resources for.
The Hat Rock Fire was more than 10,000 acres as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Oregon Fire Marshal’s Office. It’s burning in Juniper Canyon heading toward the Washington state line.
The fire marshal said Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act to provide more resources. Six task forces are coming from other counties around the state through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System.
The Oregon Fire Marshal’s office has mobilized a helicopter through an agreement with the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Hat Rock State Park is now being activated to a Level 2 evacuation. That means to have your belongings packed and in your car, ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
Some residents self-evacuated due to the fire activity on the Mount Hebron fire, the fire marshal said. Local fire officials have confirmed some outbuildings were lost in the Mount Hebron fire.
“The Hat Rock and Mount Hebron fires have been growing rapidly due to the dry, windy conditions in Umatilla County. The local firefighting resources from three counties have been battling both fires since they began mid-day June 13,” said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple in statement. “With the red flag warning in place, the OSFM is mobilizing additional resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS) to help the local fire service agencies on scene.”
The fire marshal’s office Green Incident Management Team will be briefed and assumed command.