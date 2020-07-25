Hanna becomes first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Hanna was upgraded to become the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season Saturday, moving toward the Texas coast and threatening to bring heavy rain, storm surge and possible tornadoes to a state already struggling with the coronavirus.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday that Hanna’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph (120 kph). The storm was centered about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, and was moving west at 9 mph (15 kph).

The center of Hanna was expected to make landfall along the Texas coast within the hurricane warning area Saturday afternoon or evening, the Hurricane Center said. Additional strengthening is expected before Hanna makes landfall. Rapid weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland.