Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens Bend location

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

In recent months, Bend has welcomed cookies, bundt cakes and now a new ice cream option.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is now open and they’re celebrating with a grand opening party on Feb. 10.

Bend Chamber of Commerce will be out front for a ribbon cutting at 11:00 a.m. that day — and it will be Buy One, Get One Free until 2:00 p.m.

RELATED: Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Central Oregon

RELATED: Fire on the Mountain bringing new hot wings joint to Bend

The next day, the first 100 guests through the door will get free ice cream for a year and a face painter and balloon artist will be around for the kids.

The store is located in the same parking lot as Walmart on the south side of Bend. It’s in a new building that replaced the old Sonic Drive-In there.

The franchise has 90 stores across 11 states.