Hallucinogen extraction lab busted in northeast Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement and a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team busted a secret lab used for hallucinogen extraction Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

A search warrant was issued at 8:00 a.m. at a property on the 1400 block of NE Tucson Way in Bend. That’s about a block southeast of NE 27th Street and Neff Road.

DCSO said the search uncovered a lab alleged to extract Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) — described as a prototypical indolethylamine hallucinogen.

Several people have been detained.

The sheriff’s office says illicit DMT labs present serious concerns over possible fires, explosions, and chemical burns. DCSO said the scene is stable and no evacuations have been ordered, but the public is asked to avoid the area.

The Alcohol and Drug Foundation in Australia defines DMT this way:

DMT (Dimethyltryptamine) is a very strong psychedelic found in a number of animals and plants.

Psychedelic drugs can affect all the senses, altering a person’s thinking, sense of time and emotions. Psychedelics can cause someone to hallucinate, seeing or hearing things that do not exist or are distorted.

DMT is structurally similar to psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and is known to produce short-acting and intense visual hallucinations.

