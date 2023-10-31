Safety tips for Halloween trick-or-treaters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police are reminding trick-or-treaters and their parents about ways to stay safe on Halloween night.

On a night where dark clothes are often the costume of choice means it may be hard for drivers to see you.

“Bring flashlights or some other form of light so that you can be seen and see what’s around you when you’re crossing cross at crosswalks or corners,” said Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller.



Police also remind drivers to keep an extra eye out for excited kids who may dart out in front of cars.

The Food and Drug Administration also advises parents to throw out any candy that isn’t commercially wrapped.

