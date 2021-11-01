Halloween in Bend: Paddles, costumes, and candy

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The witches…the trick or treaters…the candy.

It was all there on Halloween in Bend as families came out to celebrate despite the chilly weather.

At 1 p.m., crowds showed up at Riverbend Park dressed in their best witch costumes to float the Deschutes River for the annual Witches Paddle.

Meanwhile in Downtown Bend, groups of costumed revelers took to the streets for trick-or-treating between businesses.

Many of the kids participated in a costume contest outside The Commons Cafe and Taproom, where the winners were given credit to spend Downtown.

Shamayil Alotaibi won third place in the ages 10-12 category with her frog costume.

“We always have some cool elaborate costumes, and it’s always super fun to see what everyone dresses up as,” she said.

Her little sister Haila said her favorite part about Halloween is spending time with her family.

“We went trick-or-treating and it was an awesome day. After this we’re going to go trick-or-treating in our neighborhood,” she said.

Their mom Desiree enjoyed the experience as well.

“This isn’t our first year coming Downtown, and I love the way that everything is set up, you can hit so many places at one time and it’s really family friendly,” she said.

Many businesses were fresh out of candy by the time events ended at around 3 p.m.