Halloween High Desert Happenings: Oct. 31

It’s Halloween, and if you’re looking for the best ways to celebrate holiday, we’ve got a list of events going on all around the High Desert
Trick Or Treat/Candy Events
6th Street in Redmond starting at 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
The Lodge in Sisters starting at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Candy Crawl in Prineville starting at 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Halloween at the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Station starting at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Old Mill District Halloween Events
Halloween in the Old Mill District starting at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Bend Witches Paddle at Riverbend Park starting at 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.