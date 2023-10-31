Halloween High Desert Happenings: Oct. 31

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s Halloween, and if you’re looking for the best ways to celebrate holiday, we’ve got a list of events going on all around the High Desert

Trick Or Treat/Candy Events

6th Street in Redmond starting at 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The Lodge in Sisters starting at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Candy Crawl in Prineville starting at 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Halloween at the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Station starting at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Old Mill District Halloween Events

Halloween in the Old Mill District starting at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Bend Witches Paddle at Riverbend Park starting at 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.