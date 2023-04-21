Habitat for Humanity celebrates 8 new affordable homes in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity on Friday announced the completion of what it says are eight affordable, efficient townhomes in northeast Bend.

Habitat says the people who will live there work in the community in retail, customer service, manufacturing, child care, public transportation and in the non-profit sector.

Here are more details from Habitat for Humanity:

“Increasing the availability of affordable housing is the number one issue in Bend right now”, said Scott Nordquist, Director of Grants Management, “and this development provides critical homeownership opportunities for local residents who are otherwise priced out of the market.” The Watercress Townhomes are Bend-Redmond Habitat’s third permanently affordable project, establishing an enduring legacy of affordable homeownership in Bend by ensuring resale to income-qualified buyers.

Designed with energy efficiency measures and environmental sustainability at the forefront, Habitat continues to demonstrate its commitment to efficient, affordable homes. Utilizing sustainable practices similar to their NW Cottages in Bend and Quince Townhomes in Redmond, the new Watercress Townhomes bring Habitat’s portfolio to 38 Net-Zero or half Net-Zero homes built since 2021.

“Every system in our homes is designed to optimize energy efficiency”, said Grace Weger, Director of Land Acquisition and Development. “By starting with a super-efficient building envelope and adding solar power, a homeowner’s utility costs are about $12-35 per month”, Weger said. In building energy efficient, affordable homes, Habitat is reducing cost of living expenses, improving overall health, and ensuring families have every opportunity to thrive and grow.

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is one of the few housing developers in Central Oregon providing opportunities for affordable homeownership. With their homeownership program, families & individuals are required to complete volunteer “sweat equity,” participate in monthly financial education, and attend homeownership preparedness classes. When those requirements are fulfilled, prospective buyers purchase their home with a traditional 30-year mortgage. Habitat leverages grants and fundraising to cover the difference between construction costs and what a working-class household can afford. For this development, qualified buyers earned under 80% of the area median income ($71,900 for a family of four in 2022). Each new Habitat home provides a deserving family with a

brighter future—with the pride, safety, educational attainment, and wealth building opportunities that go along with homeownership.

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s homes are possible through the support of thousands of individuals. Habitat relies on individual donors, foundations, city, state & federal funding, local businesses, volunteers, and its ReStore.

“The ReStore funds the majority of Habitat’s overhead costs, so donors know that their dollars can go straight toward building more homes”, said Darrion Cotroneo, Director of Development for Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. Major partners on this project included Oregon Housing & Community Services, Deschutes County, the City of Bend, the HEDCO Foundation, and Oregon Community Foundation.