Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has received a $30,000 grant to help build two townhomes in Redmond, the group announced Monday. The money is a portion of a nationwide grant program from Wells Fargo Foundation.

The townhomes are being built in Habitat’s Quince Townhome development.

“We are exceedingly grateful to Wells Fargo for their advocacy, support, and partnership in advancing affordable homeownership opportunities in Bend and Redmond,” Mellissa Kamanya, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s Director of Grant Management, said in a statement.

The group says the average Habitat for Humanity family can afford to purchase a home that’s $300,000 or less. But the median home price in April of this year was $775,000 in Bend and $545,000 in Redmond. Rent is not easier, with Habitat saying one in seven Oregon residents spend more than 50% of their income just on rent.

The total Wells Fargo donation is $7.75 million, which will go toward renovating and repairing more than 350 affordable homes in the U.S., Habitat said.

