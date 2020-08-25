Habitat for Humanity applications open for NW Cottages site in Bend

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has announced the housing application period is now open for the organization’s NW Cottages site in Bend.

These affordable Pacific Northwest style cottages will be located in a great location on the west side of Bend.

Potential homeowners would enjoy a sense of community living in this courtside style development, with access to all of what Bend’s central Riverwest neighborhood has to offer.

There will be two 3-bed/2 bath homes and one 2-bed/2 bath home available for sale, all with garages.

These homes will meet NetZero energy efficiency standards in construction and all will have solar panels.

People interested in applying for these homes must meet these income guidelines for Home Loan approval and this applies to residents who live and/or work in Bend:

• Minimum Income: $36,000 – $42,000 for 2-5 person household

• Maximum Income: $55,000 – $66,000

• 620 minimum credit score

• First-time homebuyer

To learn more, visit https://bendredmondhabitat.org/habitat-homeownership/

Applications may be picked up during open hours at the Bend ReStore Cashiers Counter, Monday – Saturday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. at 224 NE Thurston Ave., Bend, OR 97701 or online at https://bendredmondhabitat.org/nwcottagesbend/

The applications are due: September 11 at 12 a.m.