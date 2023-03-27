Gwyneth Paltrow accuser calls Utah ski crash ‘serious smack’

by The Associated Press

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a Utah skiing collision has testified that he was rammed into from behind and sent “absolutely flying.”

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson said Monday the collision with Paltrow was “a serious smack.”

He also said the 2016 crash left him with life-altering injuries, including a concussion with symptoms that have lasted years.

Paltrow testified days earlier that Sanderson was the one who rammed into her. Sanderson is suing Paltrow for more than $300,000, claiming she skied recklessly.

Next, the actress’ defense team will make their case. They’re expected to call her two teenage children to the stand, among other witnesses.