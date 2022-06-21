Gunshots reported from Safeway restroom

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police responded to the Safeway on Century Drive in Southwest Bend for a report that a shooting had taken place in the restroom.

At around 10:16 p.m. on Monday, June 20, a witness informed officers that a man reported he’d dropped a firearm in the restroom, and it had discharged, according to Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller.

Miller also says the witness reported hearing two gunshots.

Officers found blood in the restroom and the mirror was shattered. A round and shell casing were recovered at the scene.

The suspect, who left the grocery store, is described as an adult male approximately 5 feet 10 inches and 170 to 180 pounds. He has not been identified.

Police sent a reverse 911 alert to nearby residents to alert them of a possibly armed, injured person in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.