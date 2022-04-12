Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured

NEW YORK (AP) — At least eight people were shot and eight others injured when a gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and opened fire Tuesday morning.

Police were still searching for the shooter.

Officials said the gunfire wounded at least eight people, and at least 16 in all were injured in some way in the attack at the 36th Street station in the borough’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that the gunman who fled was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.