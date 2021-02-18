Gun show at the Redmond fairgrounds won’t impact COVID vaccine clinic

The Deschutes County Fairgrounds will host a gun show this weekend, which had some people concerned it would interfere with the COVID vaccine clinic happening there.

Jeff Hinds, director of the fairgrounds, said there’s no need to worry.

The property is more than 3,000 acres so there’s plenty of room for the two events to happen at the same time.

“It’s not uncommon for us to host as many as seven or more unique events on the same property at one time, and this is no exception to that,” he said.

Thousands of people have been visiting the fairgrounds in recent weeks to get their COVID vaccine.

The gun show should not impact the clinic in any way other than perhaps adding more traffic to the area.

Hinds said the clinic is the highest priority for the fairgrounds as long as it is necessary.