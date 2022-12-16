▶️ 5 things to know Friday: ODOT testing salt on highways to melt snow

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Transportation is testing the use of salt to clear some of the state’s highways of heavy snow and ice accumulations.

Rock salt is widely used in the Midwest and Eastern parts of the country to improve winter driving conditions, but has significant negative impacts on the environment and on vehicles — in the form of rust.

When we posed the question on the Central Oregon Daily News Facebook page if people agreed with the use of salt, it was a near-unanimous “No” with many citing the damage it can do to cars. Read more

A Terrebonne man — who is alleged to have kidnapped, sexually abused, assaulted and coerced two women who believe they were drugged at a downtown Bend nightclub in August — made his first court appearance Thursday.

Quinlan David Ribeiro was arrested Wednesday after police say they found evidence of his alleged crimes in his home and car earlier this week.

The Bend Police Department told us it believes more victims may be out there. Read more

The Deschutes County Solid Waste Advisory Committee has identified 13 potential sites for a new facility to replace Knott Landfill. The committee will meet on Dec. 20 to review them and is expected to narrow the list down further by March.

Knott Landfill is set to reach capacity in 2029. It is the county’s only landfill. Read more

An Oregon Circuit Court judge in Harney County has ordered a temporary injunction on the ban on large-capacity magazines that are part of Oregon’s new voter-approved gun control law.

Judge Robert Raschio issued the written ruling Thursday afternoon on the provision of Measure 114 that regards the sale, transfer or manufacture of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

Raschio writes that the block on the magazine restriction will be upheld until a full hearing “where the court can determine by clear and convincing evidence whether BM 114, sec. 11 is constitutional under Article 1, sec. 27” of the Oregon constitution. Read more

The music lineup for next year’s Oregon WinterFest has been announced. It takes place Friday, Feb. 17 – Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Deschutes Expo Center. Tickets are now on sale.

The music kicks off Friday night on the main stage with Warren G and Sugar Hill Gang.

Also at WinterFest will be the Central Oregon Light Exhibit, ice carving and fire sculptures. New in 2023, there are carnival rides and the 5K Hot Cocoa Run on Sunday. Read more, including a full list of musical acts