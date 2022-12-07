▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Whiplash Measure 114 rulings

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Tuesday was a whiplash of judicial rulings on Measure 114, the new Oregon gun control measure that voters narrowly passed last month.

It started Tuesday morning when a federal judge in Portland said that Measure 114 could go into effect Thursday, including the ban on high-capacity magazines. But she said a Permit-to-Purchase would be put on hold for 30 days.

But just hours after that decision, a Harney County judge enjoined the measure, blocking it altogether. The Oregon Department of Justice said it would appeal to the state supreme court, adding that the measure won’t go into effect on Thursday.

It’s just the start in what is expected to be months and possibly years of judicial rulings that could go back-and-forth. Hear what a Redmond gun manufacturer has to say about it and his advice to others.

New Bend Costco back before City Council tonight

The Bend City Council will once again be taking up the Gateway North Master Planned Development, which includes a new Costco with a gas station, at its meeting Wednesday night.

During the Nov 2 council meeting, there was some contention over whether the number of available parking spaces could torpedo the project. You can read more about that here.

If approved, the new Costco would replace the one that currently exists on the city’s east side.

St. Charles Health System announced Tuesday it is joining a lawsuit against the Oregon Health Authority over its alleged lack of adequate mental health care, which they say has forced the hospital systems to house patients in need of mental health treatment for months.

St. Charles is joining Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services and PeaceHealth in the lawsuit. They hospitals say the OHA has forced them to provide care they’re not equipped to give, for patients who should be civilly committed to psychiatric institutions such as the Oregon State Hospital. Read more

A house in southeast Bend was torn down Tuesday to make way for a new roundabout at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and 15th Street in Bend.

The home removal marks the beginning of the second phase of improvements to the Wilson Avenue Corridor on the bustling southeast side of town.

The new roundabout will cost about $5 million. It’s more expensive than most roundabouts because of the amount of earthwork required to level the site and remove the house. Read more

Oregon State Police troopers from Central Oregon helped rescue a mule deer doe that was wrapped in wire fencing in Powell Butte last week. OSP released photos of the rescue.

OSP Fish & Wildlife Troopers from Prineville and Madras arrived on Nov. 28 to find the doe with fencing around its leg and neck on Twin Lakes Road. They also found two yearling mule deer twins staying close by. Read more