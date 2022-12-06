Man sentenced to over 3 years prison for gun stash, bunker

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man was sentenced Friday to more than three years in federal prison after he was found with an illegal arsenal of guns and explosives in a bunker northeast of Everett.

The Herald reports November court documents say James Bowden confronted a man in a car before firing a gun into the car’s windshield, hitting the man’s hand.

In a subsequent search of Bowden’s property, investigators found a room with chemicals and equipment used to make explosives. Investigators also found a bunker with guns, ammunition and grenades.

In May, Bowden pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle to unlawful possession of a firearm, machine guns and a destructive device.