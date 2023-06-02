▶️ Dead tree removal closes Gull Point Campground for 2023

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than 700 dead and dying trees have closed Gull Point Campground and boat ramp at Wickiup Reservoir for the entire 2023 season.

The Forest Service is removing the hazardous trees.

Visitors who made reservations at the campground for this year should have already received refunds.

Boating access to Wickiup Reservoir is available at North Wickiup Boat Ramp, Sheep Bridge Boat Launch and West South Twin Boat Launch. Camping options in the area include North Twin Lake Campground, Sheep Bridge Campground, South Twin Lake Campground and West South Twin Campground.

And at the Paulina Lake Campground, 300 hazardous trees are being removed. A majority of those were removed last fall, but there are still many that need to be taken down.

The boat ramp and dock located within Paulina Lake Campground will remain closed during the hazard tree removal work for public safety.

The Forest Service expects to resume their work this week, meaning the opening date for Paulina Campground is delayed until at least June 30.

