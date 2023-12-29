Free guided 1st Day Hikes in Oregon State Parks returns Jan. 1

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Free Guided First Day Hikes are back, giving you the chance to take a ranger and volunteer-led tour of 31 Oregon State Parks on New Year’s Day.

The Jan. 1 hikes are free and the $5 day-use parking fee is waived that day for all state parks that require a parking permit and are open.

You can find a full list of the participating parks at this link. Among the Central Oregon parks taking part are:

Additional hike information such as hike times, meet-up locations and trail terrain are available via the park links on the web page.

Remember to plan for winter weather, dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, bring water, and carry binoculars for viewing wildlife.

“I’m excited that we can offer 34 guided hikes in 31 state parks this year,” Oregon Parks and Recreation District Director Lisa Sumption said in a statement. “When more parks offer hikes, Oregonians have more options to hike near their homes or explore a new park and trail. Plus, this year we’re including more trail accessibility information in our online hike descriptions and are offering reasonable accommodations so visitors of all abilities can join us.”

Here are specific details about the Central Oregon First Day Hikes

Deschutes River First Day Hike (Registration required at this link)