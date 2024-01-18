Environmental groups challenging Biden on Bend gas pipeline expansion

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

About 150 environmental groups and organizations are pushing the Biden administration to block the expansion of a gas pipeline that runs through east Bend.

Bloomberg reports they want the administration to use a lesser-known section of the Clean Air Act which allows the White House to review the GTN Express Project. In a letter sent to the White House on Tuesday, the organizations reportedly they are testing Biden’s commitment to climate issues.

The GTN Express fracked gas expansion project would push more fracked gas into the Northwest through existing pipelines between California and Canada, running through Bend.

Several states and groups have called for a re-hearing to push the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to withdraw its approval for the project.