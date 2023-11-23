Push to withdraw GTN Express pipeline approval intensifies

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A controversial gas pipeline project that would go through Bend is seeing some opposition from several groups across the U.S.

The GTN Express fracked gas expansion project would push more fracked gas into the Northwest through existing pipelines.

Several states and groups have called for a re-hearing to push the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to withdraw its approval for the project.

RELATED: Feds OK natural gas pipeline expansion in Oregon over environmentalist protests

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek released a statement calling this project disastrous and committed to find a way for the state to appeal.

The commission has 30 days to respond to the re-hearing request and several groups have committed to challenging them in federal court if the re-hearing is denied.