Grove of giant sequoias threatened by California wildfire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park remains closed Saturday as firefighters scramble to contain a blaze threatening the world’s largest trees.

A team was sent in to Mariposa Grove to wrap some of the massive tree trunks in fire resistant foil.

The rest of the iconic park remains open though thick smoke hangs in the air.

A spokeswoman said the fire is proving difficult to contain but no new areas of the park or nearby communities were threatened overnight.

The small community of Wawona and campground with 600 to 700 people were evacuated Friday.