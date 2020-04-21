Groups plan virtual Earth Day events to celebrate 50 years

Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, but there won’t be any big celebrations.

In Bend, The Environmental Center is taking its event online.

Families are encouraged to dress up in Earth Day costumes and submit photos by this Saturday, when the parade should have taken place. Those pictures will be used in a video montage – a virtual parade, of sorts – next week.

On Friday, Teafly Peterson, creator of the Earth Guardian puppets seen in the annual Bend parade, will take to Facebook.

“She’s holding a live event to kind of still share the story of The Guardians,” The Environmental Center’s Lauren Williams tells Central Oregon Daily.

A Warm Springs artist was commissioned to create an Earth Day panel. It can also be viewed online.

And, there’s an “Earth Day Goose Chase” app, with family activities and a chance to win prizes. Williams says, “We’re trying to keep some things in tact, like the integrity of the event; but just doing so in kind of new and creative ways.”

You’ll find a full list of events, and a form to submit your parade costume photos at The Environmental Center’s website: https://envirocenter.org/tec-events/earth-day-fair/