Group provides access to affordable sterilization and vaccination services

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fixbend hosted a spay neuter event at Companion Pet Clinic of Bend on Saturday.

The volunteer run operation is a program through The Rawley Project.

Named after the executive director Amanda Wheeler’s first dog, The Rawley project is nonprofit that offers rescue, refuge, and rehoming services.

Their Fixbend program started last year after the closure of Bend Spay and Neuter.

The goal is to provide low cost spay neuter services to the community.

A procedure that for some pet owners can be tough to afford, if they can get an appointment with a veterinarian.

“Even if you can afford the pricing you sometimes have to wait 3 or 4 months for the availability of the surgery. So being able to offer an affordable price point not only for the surgery but the vaccines and microchips is really important,” said executive director Amanda Wheeler.

The surgery appointments went fast, filling up within minutes.

“The cost to get a dog spayed is pretty, pretty expensive so getting her in here to do this and make it more affordable is really appreciated,” said dog owner John Parsons.

Pet owners could also get their cats and dogs microchipped and vaccinated at Saturday’s pop up clinic.

There will be another clinic at the end of April with a few appointments still available.