Central Oregon firefighters aid in fight against White River Fire

A group of firefighters from Bend, Redmond Alfalfa and Black Butte left Central Oregon Friday afternoon to help fight the White River Fire near Government Camp in the Mt. Hood National Forest.

The White River Fire has prompted evacuations for several areas along Highway 216 and was mapped at 4,500 acres on Friday morning.

“We’ll be gone for up to seven to 14 days, but we are hopeful we’ll get through this wind event and they’ll be successful at stopping the fire and they won’t need our services,” Dave Philips, the task force’s leader and a member of the Black Butte Ranch Fire Department, said.

The local task force will likely be working to protecting homes as the fire passed through. Right now, around 300 homes are threatened by the blaze, according to Trish Connolly with Bend Fire.