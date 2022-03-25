Groundbreaking held in Texas for Medal of Honor museum

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ground has been broken for a new museum in Texas that will honor those who have been awarded the nation’s highest military honor.

The National Medal of Honor Museum will be built in Arlington, located just west of Dallas.

The museum will tell the stories of the recipients of the medal, which is awarded by Congress for risking life in combat beyond the call of duty.

Speakers at the groundbreaking ceremony Friday included former President George W. Bush.

The museum is expected to open in 2024.

About 3,500 people have received the Medal of Honor.