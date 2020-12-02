Grooming begins for the season at Meissner Sno-park

Tuesday marked the first day of the Nordic trails grooming season at the Meissner Sno-park.

The nonprofit Meissner Nordic Ski Club will groom around 25 miles of ski trails six days a week until the season ends.

“The snow is beautiful,” said Chuck Allen, up early Tuesday to experience the trails. “You get out in the morning, you have fresh tracks and you’ve got fresh grooming, and the snow was great. If you get out later, the snow is a little mushy because it’s 40 some degrees out here. But even last week it was beautiful even though it was wet.”

Just about every trail in the system has been prepared for both skate skiers and classic skiers.