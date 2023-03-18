Grooming at Virginia Meissner Sno-Park extended into April

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Good news for free heel skiers, grooming of the nordic trails at the popular Virginia Meissner Sno-Park will continue through the first half of April.

The board of the Meissner Nordic Community Ski Club announced Friday night that the Deschutes National Forest approved the organization’s request.

It’s a one-time extension that is snow pack dependent.

Meissner Nordic grooms a network of trails out of the sno-park off the Cascade Lakes Highway southwest of Bend.

Their use permit with the Forest Service allows grooming until March 31st.

The sno-park sits at an elevation of 5,400 feet, and in years past the snow hasn’t lasted through the season.

This past week the snow stake has measured between five to six feet of snow on the ground.

