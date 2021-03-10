Grocery worker pandemic pay approved by King County Council

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Council has approved $4 an hour pay raises for grocery workers in unincorporated areas of the county while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The council voted 8-1 to pass the measure on Tuesday.

The legislation takes effect March 22 and will apply for workers at up to 10 stores.

It will remain in place until the COVID-19 emergency declared by King County Executive Dow Constantine ends.

Independently owned stores in areas that are historically underserved will be exempt from the pay raises.

Similar laws have passed in Seattle and Burien.

Several California cities including Berkeley also have passed similar legislation in recent months.