Grinch convicted in Crook Co. despite ‘heart three sizes’ defense

He can be a mean one — behind bars.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office said The Grinch has been convicted of Ruining Christmas — a Class C Felony — after pleading guilty.

In a press release Thursday, the sheriff’s office said it took the jury one minute of deliberations to come to the verdict.

“The Grinch, represented by Scut Farkus and Associates, attempted to argue that his heart had grown three sizes, and he regretted his actions. The prosecution, led by Ralphie and Randy Parker, presented compelling evidence of The Grinch’s heinous crimes,” the sheriff’s office said.

Judge William “Buddy” Hobbs sentenced The Grinch to 23 months in prison, under the sentencing guidelines for bahhumbugness. With time served, a probable release date is Nov. 28, 2024, according to court records.

Meanwhile, Max “is currently living a spoiled life of eating green eggs and ham with Cindy Lou Who.”