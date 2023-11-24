▶️ Grimes Christmas Scene begins Friday in Prineville

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Grimes Christmas Scene begins Friday in Prineville, inside the 4H building at the fairgrounds.

The Grimes Christmas Scene features an 80-year collection of Christmas miniatures that started in the 1930s with a small paper village.

Visits to the scene are free for the whole family.

You can also catch Santa and Ms. Claus on certain days of the week.

