Grim day for Oregon; 54 new COVID deaths reported

COVID-19 has claimed 54 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,667, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

“The high number of deaths serves as a reminder that the pandemic continues to pose a threat to our friends, neighbors, co-workers and communities,” the OHA said.

The OHA reported 1,203 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 127,780.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (16), Clackamas (98), Clatsop (11), Columbia (1), Coos (9), Crook (19), Curry (8), Deschutes (56), Douglas (21), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (61), Jefferson (19), Josephine (39), Klamath (46), Lake (3), Lane (89), Lincoln (6), Linn (24), Malheur (32), Marion (97), Morrow (4), Multnomah (265), Polk (10), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (53), Union (5), Wasco, (10), Washington (155) and Yamhill (21).

Deschutes County has reported 4,635 cases and 31 deaths.

County health reported Tuesday it had 2,898 active cases – that’s 1 in 68 residents; 1,706 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 550 total cases and eight deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,627 total cases and 23 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles early Tuesday morning reported 42 COVID patients; nine are in the ICU, six of whom are on ventilators.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 403, which is six fewer than yesterday. There are 93 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, 10,465 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 6,668 vaccine doses were administered on Jan. 11 and 3,797 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 11.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 115,060 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had administered 4,539 vaccinations.