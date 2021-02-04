Greene regrets ‘words of the past,’ without specific apology

WASHINGTON (AP) — Embattled Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s facing a House vote to strip her of committee assignments, says she regrets some “words of the past.”

But she’s not specifically apologizing for racist and violent rhetoric.

The newly elected Georgia Republican asserted in a House speech Thursday that she was “a very regular American” who posted conspiracy theories from QAnon and other sources before she began campaigning for Congress.

But she said those views did not represent her.

She said Democrats who are criticizing her do not know her, and that she’s a political newcomer when she embraced former President Donald Trump and started delving into theories on the internet.