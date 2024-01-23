Last known remains of Green River Killer identified; Oregon connection

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Investigators in Washington state say they have identified the last known set of remains from a victim of the Green River Killer. This means there are no other unidentified remains associated with serial killer Gary Ridgway, who admitted to killing dozens of women in the 1980s and 1990s.

The King County Sheriff’s Office identified the remains Monday as belonging to Tammie Liles.

Some of Liles’ remains were found near the Tualatin Golf Course in Tigard in 1985, the sheriff’s office said, along with the remains of another female. The remains were identified as Liles through dental records. She was identified as a Green River victim in 1988.

However, investigators were led by Ridgway to a second set of Liles’ remains in 2003 in a suburb south of Seattle in 2003. But at that time, police could not identify who those remains belonged to, so they were labeled “Bones 20.”

Forensic genetic genealogy testing last summer identified them as Liles. A DNA test with a sample from Liles’ mother confirmed it.

The remains of two other women Denise Bush and Shirley Sherrill — were also found in 1985 near where Liles’ remains were found in Oregon. They had been on the Green River Missing Person List and had last been seen in the Seattle area in October 1982.

“(Ridgway) admitted responsibility for the murders of Bush and Sherrill in King County and stated that he moved the bones of each to the Tigard site sometime later,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “This was confirmed in the Bush case by the presence of remains in both Washington and Oregon. Ridgway took investigators to the location where he originally left Sherrill’s body, but nothing was found to confirm his claims. Ridgway at that time denied responsibility for the murders of Liles and the other unidentified female found near her, who was later identified as Angela Girdner.”

Ridgway pleaded guilty in 2003 to the murders of 45 women and sentenced to life in prison. He also pleaded guilty to the 49th victim.