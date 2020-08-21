Green Ridge Fire prompts new Level 1 Evacuation notices NE of Camp Sherman

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 (BE READY) Evacuation Order for the Lands in the Lake Chinook F.D., 3 rivers subdivision, Metolius Arm lake homes, Monty Campground and Perry South Campground.

The fire, burning about 12 miles northwest of Sisters has grown to nearly 3,600 acres.

Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites, and local media outlets for information.

This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system

Those who need additional time to exit an area or have health conditions (especially respiratory conditions that could be made worse by smoke) should consider leaving now.

You are encouraged to prepare or even move livestock and pets out of the area. Be prepared to leave if conditions worsen.

The Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 10 will hold a virtual public meeting to update folks on the fire Friday at 6 p.m.

To join the meeting, please go to Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/NorthwestTeam10/live/

The livestream will appear at the top of the Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 10 Facebook page a few minutes before 6:00 p.m. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions through Facebook about the Green Ridge Fire.

If you do not have the ability to connect to Facebook, the meeting will be recorded and saved on the agency’s Facebook page.

For members of the public unable to join the meeting via Facebook, information about the Green Ridge Fire will continue to be posted on fire information boards located in Sisters and the Camp Sherman area.

Thursday, high afternoon winds pushed the fire across dozer lines on the eastern edge of the fire, said Incident Commander Alan Lawson.

Crews and dozers worked overnight to re-establish a line on the perimeter of the fire and firefighters will hold and improve this line today.

Although cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity will help Friday’s efforts, sustained afternoon winds will continue to challenge existing fire lines to the east.

The fire continued to move slowly down the flank of Green Ridge on the western side of the fire.

Due to steep slopes, hand crews will continue working to establish and hold containment lines on this portion of the fire, as well as improving the 1120 road to be used as the fire line.

Burning material rolling downhill and across containment lines will continue to challenge these efforts. Helicopters will continue to support the ground effort with bucket drops, and heavy air tankers will be available if the fire is pushed outside of containment lines again today.

The fire remains staffed with almost 300 personnel including interagency hotshot crews, Type 2 initial attack crews, 20-person hand crews and numerous engines, dozers, skidgeons and masticators.

Public and firefighter safety is the top priority.

Fire strategy includes stopping fire movement at the 1120 road on the western side of the fire, protecting private property, private timberlands, and any critical infrastructure within and adjacent to the fire perimeter.