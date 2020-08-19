Green Ridge Fire prompts evacuation notices for areas in Deschutes/Jefferson counties

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation notices for areas of Deschutes and Jefferson counties due to the Green Ridge Fire burning more than 1,000 acres near Camp Sherman.

A Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation notice has been issued for residents north of Indian Ford Road; east of Green Ridge Rd 11 and west of Fly Lake Road (USFS 2055).

Level 2 means you must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.

This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family and friends outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Residents MAY have time to gather necessary items, but doing so is at their own risk. This may be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Area media services will be asked to broadcast periodic updates.

A Level 1 (Be Ready) Pre-Evacuation notice is issued for the following areas: Residents along the south side of Indian Ford Road from Hwy 20 to Stevens Canyon Road; residences east of Fly Lake Rd (FS 2055) to Stevens Canyon Rd (including all residences along Stevens Canyon Rd); and private residences and campgrounds west of USFS 14 within the Metolius Basin in the Camp Sherman area.

Level 1: Means “BE READY“ for potential evacuation.

Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movements of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system.

This decision was made after consultation with fire managers and authorized by Sheriffs L. Shane Nelson and Jim Adkins.

Please avoid these evacuation areas and abide by any area closures issued by the Deschutes National Forest.

The Green Ridge Fire nearly doubled in size in the last 24 hours and is burning mixed conifers and sagebrush in the Deschutes National Forest and private land protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team has taken command of the fire as of 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. More than 170 firefighters are battling the blaze.

Three helicopters are assigned to the Green Ridge Fire. With limited flight time each day, these resources are used to support ground resources during the most critical time of the day when the fire is most active.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is in place over the Green Ridge Fire area, restricting public access for aircraft including drones. Any time a drone is sighted within the TFR, air operations are grounded.

Follow the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter and Facebook for up to date information.

Current maps including evacuation areas can be found at:

www.deschutes.org/emergency

For fire information, you can visit the Central Oregon Fire Information site at:

www.centraloregonfire.org