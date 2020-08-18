Green Ridge Fire near Camp Sherman now a top priority for regional crews

Central Oregon’s largest fire is now burning about 26 acres two miles northeast of Camp Sherman on the Deschutes National Forest.

A Type 3 Central Oregon Fire Management Service (COFMS) Incident Management Team is now managing the Green Ridge Fire, according to Central Oregon Fire Information.

Crews have constructed fire line around about 40% of the fire, which is burning in heavy timber, with much of the uncontrolled fire edge on a steep slope.

Aerial resources have assisted suppression efforts with retardant drops and firefighters on the ground are working with dozers to construct and reinforce fire lines, in some cases taking advantage of old fire scars as fuel breaks.

An area closure has been put in place around the fire for the safety of the public and firefighters working in the area.

This closure including all forest roads and trails in the area and will be in place until rescinded.

For more information on the area closure, visit:

https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/deschutes/alerts-notices

Hot temperatures and afternoon thunderstorms bringing gusty winds could challenge suppression efforts today in addition to increasing fire activity.

Keep up with us on Twitter at twitter.com/CentralORFire